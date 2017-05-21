Citizen/King: LeBron James wins NBA citizenship award

By TOM WITHERS

AP Sports Writer

CLEVELAND (AP) - LeBron James has won the Walter Kennedy Citizenship Award given annually for "outstanding service and dedication to the community."

Cleveland's superstar is being honored for his educational work in Akron, Ohio, his hometown. James has helped more than 1,100 at-risk students through his LeBron James Family Foundation.

The group partnered with the University of Akron in 2015 to provide full scholarships to students who meet eligibility requirements. He is also starting a new public "'I PROMISE" school to aid students and their families.

James mentors students by writing letters, calling their homes and rewarding them with tickets to Cavs games. He has also bought groceries, supplied uniforms and arranged outings to expose the youngsters new experiences.

The other four finalists for the award were New York's Carmelo Anthony, Chicago's Jimmy Butler, Portland's CJ McCollum and Memphis' Zach Randolph.

More AP NBA: apnews.com/tag/NBAbasketball

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.