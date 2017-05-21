Pence meets with boy hurt in Ohio school shooting

DAYTON, Ohio (AP) - A teen wounded in an Ohio school shooting in January met with Vice President Mike Pence during his visit to Dayton over the weekend.

The Secret Service set up the meeting between Pence and 17-year-old Logan Cole on Saturday and also gave him a certificate honoring his courage.

Cole had to undergo surgery after being shot twice at West Liberty-Salem High School in western Ohio. He has since returned to school.

Authorities say Cole asked the attacker not to hurt anyone else after he was shot.

He says he was overwhelmed meeting the vice president and that Pence signed his Bible.

The suspect in the shooting, 17-year-old Ely Serna, has remained in juvenile detention.

He has denied the juvenile charges of attempted murder and felonious assault.

