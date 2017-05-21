Memorial services for seven people killed in Akron fire to be held on Saturday

Dennis Huggins' brother TJ Huggins said that the community memorial services for the seven people killed in the fire will be on May 27.

The services will be held at the Word Church Akron Campus on Brittain Road. Calling hours will be 11 a.m. until noon and the service will start at noon.

Daisia Huggins was one of the seven victims that was killed in the devastating fire on Fultz Street, according to surviving family member Brittany Boggs. She attended the Helen Arnold Community Learning Center.

Fire investigators are still determining what caused the house fire. Brittany told Cleveland 19 that her mother Angela Boggs, Angela's boyfriend Dennis Huggins, and five younger siblings were killed.

A memorial of balloons and stuffed animals continues to grow outside of the charred home.

In addition to the memorial, a GoFundMe account has raised almost $60,000 towards funeral donations, as of Friday morning.

