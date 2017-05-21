Shelby Miller runs the Cleveland Marathon in 3:44:00

Cleveland 19 reporter Shelby Miller ran the Cleveland Marathon on Sunday in three hours and 44 minutes. She improved her previous best by 12 minutes.

This is the fourth marathon Miller has ran in.

Cleveland 19's Samantha Roberts and Chris Tanaka participated in the half marathon on Sunday.

