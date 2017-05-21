Cleveland sweeps the Astros

The Indians have not had the best start to the season, but sweeping the Houston Astros has to be a bright spot so far on the schedule. They have actually beaten the 'Stros five out of six times this season.

Houston has been arguably the best team in baseball so far, but not when they've played Cleveland.

The best news for the Tribe, the bats seemed to come alive. Minute Maid Park is a hitters park, but we'd all like to think that wasn't the only reason, right? Edwin Encarnacion seems to be oozing his way out of a slump (he's batting nearly .210 now!) and Jason Kipnis too.



Cincinnati is up next and the Reds are reeling. They have lost eight of their last nine, and seem to be heading to the bottom of the standings, where everybody had them slotted for in the beginning of the year.

