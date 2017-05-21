Northeast Ohio journalist dies at the age of 62

Alicia Clevenger knew something about her father everyone already knew.

“He just put everyone before himself he didn't want anyone to know he was sick. He just loved to help the community,” Alicia said.

Rick Clevenger the editor and writer of La Voz del Noreste de Ohio, spent hours trying to perfect his paper that covered stories he felt mattered. He drove all across Northeast Ohio with his only daughter, Alicia by his side the entire time dealing with a serious illness.

She would often times serve as his photographer.

"Oh no take that picture but then he'd say one more and it really mean five or six more,” Alicia said.



The 26-year-old was raised by her father, a father that tended to her every need Alicia adds.

“My father got custody of me and he the the best he could do. I got everything and then some, I had everything I could want," Alicia said.



Sadly, Rick died at the home they shared on Saturday. She found him passed out in his bedroom and the nursing assistant tried to revive him.

She believes he had a heart attack. An ironic ending for Rick, after conquering stage 3 colon cancer and open heart surgery.

The entire time, publishing his weekly community paper. A paper with local ads, stories that helped the community.

Even featuring local Hispanic talent like myself. No one except Alicia knew Rick's big secret .

“He did all that the newspaper and everything while he was under chemo. He would walk around distributing newspapers while he was on a chemo pump and no one knew,” Alicia said.

All he let the public and his friends see, his fierce loyalty, commitment to the community and his undying love for Alicia and his two grandkids. Now she is raising money to bury her papa and find a way to honor the man who spent so much time behind this computer giving to a community and never asked them to give back.

Alicia would like to continue the paper, but knows he was the heart and soul of it.



“I think it would be good to do one last issue, as a tribute to him,” Alicia said.

Alicia has set up a GoFundMe account to help bury her father.

“I want to honor him the way he deserves,” Alicia said.

Even though Rick wouldn’t want it, she knows the community he serves does.

