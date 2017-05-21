Myles Garrett, David Njoku & Jabrill Peppers attend game 3 of the Eastern Conference Finals (Video)

Myles Garrett, David Njoku & Jabrill Peppers attended game 3 of the Eastern Conference Finals on Sunday. All three players were first round picks for the Cleveland Browns in the 2017 NFL Draft.

The players took a picture with Jim Brown before the game.

Last week Garrett, Njoku and Peppers participated in rookie mini-camp. Game 3 was the first home game for the Cleveland Cavaliers in the Eastern Conference Finals in this postseason.

