Avery Bradley hits last second shot, Celtics defeat the Cavs by 3

Boston Celtics guard Avery Bradley hit a last second three-point shot and the Celtics defeated Cleveland in game 3 of the Eastern Conference Finals.

The Celtics defeated Cleveland 111-108. At one point the Cavs had a 21 point lead.

Boston was playing without their best player Isaiah Thomas.



The Cleveland Cavaliers were up 66-50 at halftime against the Boston Celtics in the game 3 of the Eastern Conference Finals. Cleveland was 7-9 from the three-point line in the first quarter.

Kyrie Irving and Kevin Love hit 8 of their first 10 three-point shots of the game.

LeBron James finished the first half with 11 points, he was 4-13 from the field.

