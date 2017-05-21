Cavaliers up 16 against the Boston Celtics at halftime

The Cleveland Cavaliers are up 66-50 at halftime against the Boston Celtics in the game 3 of the Eastern Conference Finals. Cleveland was 7-9 from the three-point line in the first quarter.

Kyrie Irving and Kevin Love hit 8 of their first 10 three-point shots of the game.

Irving had 17 points at half. Love had 22 points at half.

LeBron James finished the first half with 8.

