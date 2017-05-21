Stow police find missing 9-year-old boy

***UPDATE 11:13 p.m. 5/21/2017***

The boy has been found and he is safe.

The Stow Police Department is asking the community to be on the lookout for a missing 9-year-old-boy.

Jeremiah Tobias Person left his home on Echo Valley Drive around 4 p.m. Sunday and is reportedly on foot.

Person is described as a black male, height 4 foot 9 inches, weighs 70 pounds. He wears black-rimmed glasses and he may be wearing pajama pants.

Anyone who has seen him or knows of his whereabouts is asked to contact the Stow Police Department.

