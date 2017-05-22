Second raccoon tested positive for rabies, vaccine to be airdropped over northeast Ohio

After a second raccoon tested positive for rabies recently in Stark County, officials will start airdropping vaccine bait by helicopter and airplane in an effort to stop the spread of rabies. The most recent rabid raccoon that tested positive was found in Paris Township.

According to the Stark County Health Department, the oral rabies vaccine will target raccoons, foxes, and coyotes. The bait is the size of a matchbox and is coated with fishmeal or a vanilla wax.

The Stark County Health Department is teaming with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention , the USDA, and Ohio Department of Health to distribute the vaccination across parts of Stark, Carroll, and Columbiana counties.

The health department urges the public to leave the baits alone. If the baits need to be moved, use a paper towel or wear gloves. A few baits are not harmful to pets, but eating a larger number of the vaccine could cause an upset stomach to a pet.

The baits will be dropped May 22 through May 26. Click here for a map of where the vaccine will be airdropped.

