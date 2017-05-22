Fans, LeBron reacts after frustrating game

After a buzzer-beating shot, the Cleveland Cavaliers fell to the Boston Celtics by a score of 111-108. The series now stands at 2-1, with the Cavs still holding the edge.

During his post-game press conference, LeBron James said, "I had a tough game, period." He finished with only 11 points in 45 minutes. The performance is really LeBron's first disappointing game of the 2017 Playoffs. He has been dominating every team and every player that has got in his way up until Sunday night's game.

LeBron admits he had a poor performance. He was frustrated with his play, and so was at least one other fan that was at the Q for Game 3. LeBron reportedly got into a verbal exchange after the game.

Other fans don't seem too concerned. "LeBron forgot to flip the switch," one fan told Cleveland 19. "It's alright. I mean, from the beginning we've been doing it to them. Last game we've been doing it to them. It's alright."

Game 4 is Tuesday night at the Q.

