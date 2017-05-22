Teachers, students, staff members rally at Parma Schools

After a school year weighed down by news of budget deficits, proposed building closings, layoffs of teachers and cuts in programs, teachers, students and staff members gathered Monday morning at schools across the Parma City School District to show the community that the school system remains strong.

The rallies for the schools began at 7 a.m. this morning at the high schools and middle schools, and were scheduled for 8:15 a.m. at the elementary schools.

Passing cars beeped while teachers and students held signs that encouraged the community to support the schools.

Voters recently rejected a levy that would have helped the school district balance a $15 million deficit in the budget.

There is a regular school board meeting scheduled for tonight at 5:30 p.m. at Parma Senior High School where more teacher layoffs are expected to be announced.

