Police investigate murder of man in Pepper Pike

Pepper Pike police are investigating the murder of a Solon man, found early Monday morning.

According to officials, 24-year-old Isaiah Lampkins was found injured along Fairmount Boulevard.

Lampkins was taken to Hillcrest Hospital for treatment, where he was pronounced dead.

Police are still investigating that cause of his death.

There have been no arrests made in connection to the homicide.

