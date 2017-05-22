Willowick police looking for owner of lost pot

Is this yours? (Source: Willowick Police Department Facebook)

The Willowick Police Department is looking for the owner of a lost stash of marijuana that was found in the Bayridge area.

Officers want to "make sure that any lost property is returned to the rightful owners."

The owner can "claim" their pot at the Willowick Police Department.

