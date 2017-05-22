Look inside 133-year-old Willoughby home-turned bed & breakfast

From anchor and traffic reporter Jamie Sullivan:

If you live on the east side, you’ve likely been to downtown Willoughby. For our west and south side residents, maybe you’ve only heard of it. The attraction for so many is not only the shops, but the Homestead House Bed and Breakfast.

Owner Deanna Rowe takes us inside and talks about what brings her guests coming back. Those guests are from all over the world and also include local guests.

One thing you’ll hear from everyone is the fact that "Dea" makes some of the best breakfasts you’ll ever have. She truly loves her customers and it shows. It shows in her passion for cooking and you can see in how well she does with the historic 1884 home.

One thing we learned is the fact that each room in the B&B has to be different, because that’s state law! She took us on a tour of many rooms and explained why she chose the names. They come from the original owner and different jobs she had.

The rooms are affordable, it’s easy to check on availability. Just give Dea a call or visit her website.

During your summer "staycation" in downtown Willoughby, you also need something to do! There are so many options. Let’s start with the new additions to the area. We begin with Fiona’s Coffee Bar and Bakery, where they offer mini-doughnuts(yes, you can smell them walking down the street), coffee and local sweet treats. Also new to the block, Hook and Hoof American Kitchen with local Chef Hunter Toth using modern culinary techniques on timeless dishes. BRIM Kitchen and Brewery has great beer, food and a view. They have a rooftop patio with gorgeous views of the Chagrin River, unlike anywhere else on the street!

While many new restaurants bring in locals, there are some that come because they love what they know. That’s the charm of walking down the streets, window shopping and enjoying what this city has to offer; vintage shops, clothing shops, boutiques, and that small town feel. These are all things that make Willoughby one of the coolest small towns in the Buckeye state.

Many events are coming up in downtown Willoughby, including:

May 29 - Memorial Day Parade

June 17 - Classic Car Cruise-In

July 15 - Artsfest

Oct. 14 - Downtown Willoughby Chili Cook-Off

Nov. 30 through Dec. 2 - Miracle on Erie Street

Looking for a cool trick on how to split the egg white and yolk? Click here for a tip learned from Dea.

