WATCH LIVE: Should the Q deal be put on the ballot?

A newly-formed coalition of local citizen's organizations, including Greater Cleveland Congregations, Service Employees International Union Local 1199, Cuyahoga County Progressive Caucus, AFSCME Ohio Council 8, and Amalgamated Transit Union Local 268 will submit to Cleveland city hall over 20,000 petition signatures from Cleveland residents to put the Quicken Loans Arena deal on the ballot.

The group is holding a news conference at 10:30 Monday morning on the front steps of Cleveland City Hall.

Organizers say the ballot will give voters a voice on the deal over whether the city should spend $88 million to build a new glass atrium on Quicken Loans Arena.

