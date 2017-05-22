Medical examiner officially IDs family killed in fatal Akron house fire

The Summit County Medical Examiner officially announced Monday the identities of the victims that were killed in the fatal house fire on Fultz Street in Akron.

The medical examiner positively identified the five children that were killed in the May 15 fire through DNA:

Jared Boggs, 14-year-old male

Daisia Huggins, 6-year-old female

Kyle Huggins, 5-year-old male

Alivia Huggins, 3-year-old female

Cameron Huggins, 16-month-old male

Angela Boggs, 38, and Dennis Huggins, 35, were previously identified by the county medical examiner. Brittany Boggs. a surviving family member, also previously confirmed the victims' identities to Cleveland 19.

State Fire Marshal as of this morning has not made a ruling on the fatal fire in Akron where 7 family members died. No cause as of yet. — Cassie Nist (@cassienist) May 22, 2017

A memorial service is planned for the seven family members on May 27 at the Word Church Akron Campus on Brittain Road.

A memorial of balloons and stuffed animals continues to grow outside of the charred home.

In addition to the memorial, a GoFundMe account has raised almost $60,000 towards funeral donations, as of Monday morning.

Download the Cleveland 19 News app and First Alert Weather app.

Copyright 2017 WOIO. All rights reserved.