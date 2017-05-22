Cavs offer ear protection for families, why you should think about taking them up on it

A picture of Apple Martin with his mom Gwyneth Paltrow at a Coldplay concert has been inspiring moms and dads to remember to protect their kids ears at loud events.

"I think she was setting a great example by taking her children to see her husband play and protecting their ears with proper coverage," said Nadean Baker, a Cleveland-area mother of five.

Baker always has her kids wear ear protection like head phones and ear plugs at loud sporting and music events. She points out that the personnel at a Cavs game will offer you complimentary ear protection, if you need it.

"I think with Gwyneth Paltrow, a lot of people are coming out and bringing their kids to more concerts and sporting events. You want to get them involved and with that they worry about their kids hearing," adds Baker.

Dr. Gail Murray is director of Audiology Services with University Hospitals. She says it's important to think about ear protection for your kids from a very young age.

"Anytime you are aware of the sound being bothersome is when you should start to use some type of ear protection. It can be a minor thing that you just carry around in a purse or a bag or in a sports bag," said Dr. Murray.

If you notice your child seems to have trouble hearing you when you call their name or talk to them, you should contact a hearing professional for an examination.

