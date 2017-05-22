$2M bond for ex-husband of Lakewood woman found dead - Cleveland 19 News Cleveland, OH

$2M bond for ex-husband of Lakewood woman found dead

Posted by Denise Zarrella, Reporter
Fahad Saeed is being held on a $2 million bond. (Source: Cuyahoga County Jail)
Officials announce the indictment of Fahad Saeed (Source: WOIO)
Roaa S. Al Dhannoon (Source : Lakewood Police)
(Source: WOIO)
LAKEWOOD, OH (WOIO) -

The ex-husband of the Lakewood woman that was recently found buried in a container was arraigned on murder charges in Cuyahoga County Common Pleas Court Monday.

Fahadd Saeed, 26, was indicted last week on murder and other charges connected to Roaa Al-Dhannon's disappearance.

Container with 'biological remains' excavated in search for missing Lakewood mother

Al-Dhannon went missing in October of 2016 and her remains were found in a container in a wooded area in Brooklyn on May 15.

Saeed is being held on a $2 million bond.

He'll be back in court on June 5.

Al-Dhannon was the mother of a 4-year-old boy. He was put into protective custody during the investigation.

