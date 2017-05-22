Elyria High School on lockdown due to possible gun on school grounds

Elyria High School was put on lockdown Monday afternoon.

Officials say there was possibly a person with a gun on school grounds.

The school posted the following message on its Facebook page:

Everyone is safe and emergency personnel are on site. Parents should not go to EHS. Parents can congregate near Mr. Hero. Again, all students are safe. More information will follow.

Download the Cleveland 19 News app and First Alert Weather app.

Copyright 2017 WOIO. All rights reserved.