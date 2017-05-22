Jury selection in the murder trial of a Cleveland 3-year-old begins Monday

After eight months on the run and a year in jail, jury selection for the man accused of shooting and killing 3-year-old Major Howard in 2015 is scheduled to begin Monday.

Donnell Lindsey is accused of driving by, and firing into, a stopped car on East 113th Street that Major, his godmother, Rob'Dasha Smith, and a family friend were in on Sept. 15, 2015. Major was shot in the chest. He died following surgery at MetroHealth Medical Center. Smith was shot in the leg, but survived.

Lindsey was on the run until U.S. Marshal's tracked him down and arrested him in Smyrna, Georgia in May of last year.

Download the Cleveland 19 News app and First Alert Weather app.

Copyright 2017 WOIO. All rights reserved.