Midview students mourn death of classmate after-prom crash

A driver possibly using drugs may have played a role in the fatal after-prom crash that claimed the life of a Midview High School student, according to a release from the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

16-year-old Lindsey Rotuno died after the car she was a passenger in ran head on into a metal pole at the intersection of Route 57 and Route 82 in Eaton Township.

Today, a memorial grows at the site of the crash. Among the visitors were Lindsey’s parents. Her mother said simply, “She could light up a room, everybody

loved her.

Her father added, “I miss her. I want her back.”

The driver of the car was her boyfriend Chase Johnson, who is 18. The couple had attended prom and were headed west on Route 82 when Chase failed to stop at a dead end. There are no skid marks leading to the pole, indicating that there was no effort to hit the brakes.

The State Highway Patrol continues to investigate.

