Katy Perry Watch and Win Sweepstakes OFFICIAL PROMOTION RULES

OFFICIAL PROMOTION RULES- Katy Perry Watch and Win Sweepstakes

1. Promotion Description. This promotion is sponsored by WOIO, LLC (d/b/a Cleveland 19), 1717 E. 12th St Cleveland, Ohio 44114 and AEG (“SPONSORS”). The promotion begins at 11pm Monday 5/22/17 and ends 3pm Tuesday 5/23/17. Promotion is void where prohibited. By entering, each entrant accepts and agrees to be bound by these promotion rules.

2. Eligibility. No purchase necessary to enter or win. This promotion is open only to legal U.S. residents

of the following counties in the station’s viewing area: Ashland, Ashtabula, Carroll, Cuyahoga, Erie, Geauga, Holmes, Huron, Lake, Lorain, Medina, Portage, Richland, Stark, Summit, Tuscarawas, Wayne Counties, OH. Who are 18 years of age or older at the time of entry. Employees and immediate

family members of employees of WOIO-TV and AEG, the other Sponsor(s), and their respective parent companies, affiliates, subsidiaries, agents, and their advertising and production agencies are not eligible to participate in this promotion. Only one entry per email address per day will be accepted, and multiple entries will be disqualified. Data and messaging rates may apply. Entrants can win a daily prize only once.

3. How to Enter. There is 1 (one) way to enter this promotion for a pair of tickets to see Katy Perry live in concert Sunday, December 10th, 2017 at Quicken Loans Arena in Cleveland, Ohio.

How to enter:

The contest begins at 11pm MONDAY 5/22/17 and closes at 3pm Tuesday 5/23/17. During the contest window a secret code will air during Cleveland 19 News at 11pm. Viewers must look for the secret code and complete the entry form. The entry form will be located on the on the Cleveland 19 News mobile App and on www.cleveland19.com. Entries must be received by 3pm 5/23/17 to qualify. Viewers may enter 1 (one) time per day during the contest window per person for the prize. Entrants can win a daily prize only once.

Entries must be filled out completely and legibly in order to qualify, and will be void if they are, in

whole or in part, incomplete, illegible, damaged, irregular, counterfeit, altered, or obtained through

theft or fraud. No mechanically reproduced, software-generated or other automated multiple entries

are permitted. Sponsor(s) is/are not responsible for lost, late, illegible, misdirected or mutilated

entries, including due to transmission, technical, and/or network failures of any kind, including, without

limitation, malfunctioning of any hardware or software (whether originating with sender or Sponsor(s)), telephonic failures, human error, or any other error or malfunction. A potential winner may be requested to provide proof that he or she is the authorized account holder of the phone number associated with a winning entry.

Any attempt to deliberately damage any web site or undermine the operation of the promotion is a

violation of criminal and civil laws, and Sponsor(s) reserve(s) the right to seek damages from any person who makes such attempt(s).

Entry materials that have been tampered with or altered are void. Any questions regarding the

number of entries submitted by an individual or the authorized account holder of a phone number

shall be determined by Sponsor(s) in its/their sole discretion, and Sponsor(s) reserve(s) the right to

disqualify any entries by persons determined to be tampering with or abusing any aspect of the

promotion.

By entering this promotion, entrant agrees that WOIO-TV and the other Sponsor(s) of this promotion may provide entrant with promotional materials and that WOIO-TV may release entrant’s personally

identifiable registration information, such as, but not limited to, the entrant’s contact information, email

address, the URL of the entrant’s social media profile, twitter handle, user name, to the other Sponsor(s) for that purpose. WOIO-TV is not responsible for the use of entrant’s personally identifiable information by the other Sponsor(s) or the Social Media Sites (as defined below).

4. Social Media. To the extent this promotion is conducted on Facebook, Twitter, Google +, MySpace,

LinkedIn, YouTube, Tumblr, Vine, FourSquare, Instagram, WordPress, Blogger, Meetup, or Spotify

(“Social Media Site(s)”), or any application associated with the Sponsor(s) on these websites, entrant

agrees to abide by the guidelines, policies, or procedures of the application, the Social Media Sites,

and these Rules. Sponsor(s) reserve(s) the right to remove any entrant from consideration for failure

to abide by the guidelines, policies, or procedures of the application or the Social Media Sites, and to

delete any of entrant’s related comments, posts, tweets, user generated content, or other electronic

messages, communications, or submissions at its/their discretion. Sponsor(s) also reserve the right

to block, ignore, and/or completely prevent any entrant, account, user, or profile from accessing the

contest and/or the Sponsor(s) profile, account, blog or handle through the application or Social Media

Site. Any questions regarding the identity or owner of the entrant’s social media profile, URL, twitter

handle, blog, username, account, or email address shall be determined by Sponsor(s) in its/their sole

discretion. Entrant agrees that Sponsor(s) are not responsible for the collection, disclosure, or

dissemination of any personal information, whether directly or indirectly, by the Social Media Sites,

third party advertisers, or any other transferees. By submitting an entry, entrant(s) understand(s) that

the Social Media Sites and their third party advertisers may electronically collect, disclose, and/or

disseminate personal information in their profile, account, or handle, whether publicly available and/or

generated by their own activity, tracking cookies, bugs, or otherwise. Please see the Social Media Sites’ privacy policies and terms of use for more information. Entrant understands that unless explicitly identified as a Sponsor herein, this promotion is in no way sponsored by, endorsed by, administered by, or associated with the Social Media Sites. Entrants who create multiple social media profiles or accounts in order to increase his/her odds of winning may be disqualified by the Sponsor(s). Apple is not a sponsor or involved in this contest in any manner.

5. Prize(s): A total of TWO (2) tickets to see Katy Perry at Quicken Loans Arena 12/10/17 will be awarded to one (1) winner, approximate MSRP $350. No prize may be exchanged for cash, transferred, or assigned by the winner(s). Sponsor(s) reserve the right to substitute a prize, in which case a prize of equal or greater value will be awarded.

6. How the Prizes are Awarded. One (1) random daily winner will be selected from all qualified entrants.

Winners will also be notified by phone by a representative of WOIO-TV by 5pm Friday May 26, 2017. One (1) winner will be selected in total.

7. Odds of Winning. The odds of winning the Daily Prize depend on the number of eligible entries

received.

8. Conditions of Acceptance of Prize. A valid driver’s license is required to claim a prize.

A winner must take possession of his or her prize within 30 days of first notification.

Winner(s) will be solely responsible for any and all local, state, and federal taxes, as well as license and registration fees, transportation costs, gratuities and other items of an incidental nature. WOIO-

TV will report any individual winnings over $600 (in cash or fair market value of goods or services) in

a one year period to the Internal Revenue Service. Winner(s) will receive a Form 1099 from WOIO-

TV if WOIO-TV reports any winnings to the Internal Revenue Service.

Each winner agrees to the use of his or her name and likeness in publicity without any additional

compensation, except where prohibited by law. By entering this promotion, each winner acknowledges that WOIO-TV, and all other sponsors and venues, have the right to publicize and broadcast each winner’s name, voice, likeness, the fact that he or she won, and all matters incidental thereto, including any information that is publicly available on the winner’s social media profile or account, or to which the winner gave Sponsor(s) permission to access, either directly or indirectly, through the Social Media Sites or any related application.

9. Limitation on Liability. By entering this promotion, each entrant forever discharges and releases

Sponsor(s), its/their parent companies, subsidiaries, affiliates, and their respective directors, officers,

employees, and agents from any and all liability, claims, causes of action, suits, and demands of any

kind arising from or in connection with the promotion, including, without limitation, defamation,

invasion of privacy, misappropriation of likeness, false light, copyright or trademark infringement,

responsibility for property damage, loss of life, or personal injury or death resulting from or in

connection with participating in the promotion or from or in connection with use or receipt of the

prize(s), however caused. By entering this promotion, entrant fully and completely releases the Social

Media Sites from any liability associated with or related to participation in this promotion.

10. Sponsor’s Reservation of Rights. These official rules are subject to modification by WOIO-TV. In

the event of a dispute, all decisions made by WOIO-TV are final and binding. Sponsor(s) reserve(s)

the right, in its/their sole discretion, to disqualify any person who tampers with the entry process or

the operation of Sponsor’s/Sponsors’ web site(s), or who otherwise acts in violation of these official

rules. Sponsor(s) further reserve(s) the right, in its/their sole discretion, to cancel, terminate, or modify

this promotion if, for any reason, the promotion is not capable of completion as planned (including,

but not limited to, for the following reasons: infection by computer virus, technical corruption, force

majeure, or non-authorized human intervention that compromises or affects the administration,

fairness, integrity, security, or proper conduct of the promotion).

11. List of Winners. For a list of winners, send a self-addressed stamped envelope to WOIO 1717 E. 12th Street, Cleveland,Ohio, 44114, Attn: Katy Perry Watch and Win Sweepstakes