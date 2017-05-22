LeBron says he has more 'comfort of being on the road, being in hostile buildings'

On a recent video posted to the UNINTERRUPTED Facebook page, LeBron James described the differences between playing home games against being on the road.

Believe it or not, LeBron said he is more relaxed before road games.

He described his familiarity with the roads he takes to the arena, or his routine leading up to the arrival for home games, but he said when traveling for away games on the bus, he said, "it's like you're getting ready for war."

He said he is more nervous playing at the Q because "everybody's so comfortable at home."

In five home games during the 2017 NBA Playoffs. LeBron has averaged 28.4 points per games. In six away games, he has averaged 35.3 points per game.

Maybe the Cavs are better off playing all their games on the road?

