Travis Scott rapped same song 15 times in Cleveland to break world record (video)

On every stop of his tour, fans have been asking Travis Scott to perform "Goosebumps" over and over again and so the rapper sang it 15 times in a row in Cleveland.

The Houston native beat his own world record during a performance May 21 at Jacobs Pavilion.

WARNING: Graphic language.

Before the Cleveland show, Scott performed "Goosebumps" during an encore 14 times in a row in Oklahoma City.

The record was previously held by Jay Z and Kanye, who performed "Paris" 13 times in a row during an encore.

GOOSEBUMPS GOT PERFORM 15 TIMES. I LEFT MY CLOTHES FOR ROCK AND ROLL HALL OF FAME — TRAVIS SCOTT (@trvisXX) May 22, 2017

Watch the official "Goosebumps" music video here.

