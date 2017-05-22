Travis Scott rapped same song 15 times in Cleveland to break wor - Cleveland 19 News Cleveland, OH

Travis Scott rapped same song 15 times in Cleveland to break world record (video)

On every stop of his tour, fans have been asking Travis Scott to perform "Goosebumps" over and over again and so the rapper sang it 15 times in a row in Cleveland. 

The Houston native beat his own world record during a performance May 21 at Jacobs Pavilion

WARNING: Graphic language. 

Before the Cleveland show, Scott performed "Goosebumps" during an encore 14 times in a row in Oklahoma City

The record was previously held by Jay Z and Kanye, who performed "Paris" 13 times in a row during an encore. 

