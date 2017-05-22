Month-long burglary investigation leads to 4 arrests

Four people accused of a major heist in Geauga County were arrested Friday, after a month-long investigation.

According to the Geauga County Sheriff’s Office more than $100,000 worth of antiques and historic artifacts were stolen from a resident's home.

Patrick Cameron, 41, Paul LaRose, 37, Mariann Harris, 50, and Mardiee Costanzo, 48, were all taken into custody for receiving stolen property.

Investigators conducted numerous interviews and set up surveillance operations across three separate counties, in which authorities recovered a large portion of the property stolen during the burglary.

Additional charges against the suspects will be decided by the Geauga County Grand Jury.

