Man arrested after crashing into park cars in front of police

Willoughby police arrested a man they say was drunk when he gave them a fake name and crashed into a parked car.

Ronald Henry was arrested Sunday and charged with an OVI, resisting arrest, obstruction of official business, criminal damage and assault.

Officers, were initially called to the downtown area to break up a fight in the Citizen’s Bank parking lot.

Once they arrived, Henry was seen ramming his white Ford into two other vehicles. As officers approached the suspect's car, he got out and ran.

Henry was quickly located on Sharpe Avenue and told police his name was Lorenzo Edwards.

After speaking with witnesses, officers were told that the suspect's real name is Ronald Henry and he was the person causing the initial disturbance a few minutes earlier.

