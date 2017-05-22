3 charged, 1 dead in Pepper Pike drug deal gone awry, authorities say

Pepper Pike is one of the safest communities in Greater Cleveland. A murder there overnight has shattered some residents' sense of safety, however.

Jason Clayton lives next door to where a body was found.

"(Sunday) night, I think around 1 o'clock, we were sound asleep and just heard a loud bang. Not really sure what it was," he said. "I was joking with my wife that maybe that was a gunshot."

Little did Clayton know his joke was a real deadly blast. He says they thought something had fallen in the house, so he checked it out, but found nothing.

"Went back to bed and woke up this morning to see the BCI crime van out in the neighbor's driveway," he said.

Clayton had good reason to think nothing unusual had happened. The last time someone was murdered in Pepper Pike was in March of 1995.

The gunshot Clayton heard overnight took the life of 24-year old-Isaiah Lampkins of Solon. He was found laying on a lawn, then transported to Hillcrest Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Maria Kantarovich , 82, has lived in her house since the 1970s. She is now scared because of the murder across the street, on top of some recent break-ins.

"I don't know what measure to take more -- to put the alarm, to lock the car, to lock the garage," she said.

Matthew Stecher, of Niles, has been arrested and charged with voluntary manslaughter and trafficking in drugs.

Kevin Malone, of Orange Village, and Da'Jon Carouthers, of Cleveland, have also been arrested. They have been charged with involuntary manslaughter and armed robbery.

Stecher's bond has been set at $650,000.

A bond of $500,000 has been set for the other two.

Authorities said Malone and Carouthers went with Lampkins to the yard of an unoccupied Pepper Pike home to buy marijuana from Stecher. Authorities said the purchases attempted to rob the seller, and a struggle ensued, resulting in Lampkins' death.

