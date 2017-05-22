Sentence for Warren teen accused of killing father involves probation, time at mental health facility

The Warren teen accused of killing her father will spend another 60 days at a Juvenile Justice Center. After that she'll spend six months at a mental health facility, followed by two years of probation.

Bresha Meadows pleaded guilty to involuntary manslaughter Monday.

Family members have said her father, Johnathan Meadows, was a domestic abuser. Other family members say the teen was acting out.

The 15-year-old's sentence accounts for time served.

