Police: Crash involving ATV on Cleveland's west side results in - Cleveland 19 News Cleveland, OH

Police: Crash involving ATV on Cleveland's west side results in 'serious injuries'

Source: WOIO Source: WOIO
DOWNTOWN CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) -

A crash on Cleveland's west side resulted in serious injuries Monday night, authorities said.

It happened around 7:30 p.m. near West 67th and Denison Avenue, which is east of Ridge Road.

The crash involved an ATV and two automobiles.

Stay with Cleveland 19 for updates.

Download the Cleveland 19 News app and First Alert Weather app.

Copyright 2017 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly