Pair of Ariana Grande backup dancers from Ohio OK after deadly arena incident, family member says

A family member says a pair of Ariana Grande's backup dancers from Ohio are safe after a deadly incident at Manchester Arena.

The dancers, Brian and Scott Nicholson, are from Strongsville. They graduated from Strongsville High School and the University of Akron.

In a Facebook post, a family member of the Nicholsons said the two checked in with their mother and are safe. The family member asked people to pray for the victims of the attack.

Monday night, police said 19 people had been killed after an incident at Manchester Arena. Grande had just finished performing.

Latest statement on incident at Manchester Arena pic.twitter.com/BEpLOan3dY — G M Police (@gmpolice) May 23, 2017

Two Ohio State students studying abroad in Manchester this week have also checked in safe, according to a spokesman for the school.

