Nearly 1,000 gather to remember teen killed in after-prom crash

Nearly 1,000 quietly walked into the stadium at Midview High School on Monday to remember a student killed this past weekend in a car crash.

"It was kind of sad and depressing," said a student named Brice, who knew the victim, Lindsey Rotuno.

Rotuno, 17, died after the car she was a passenger in ran head-on into a metal pole at the intersection of Route 57 and Route 82 in Eaton Township. The crash took place Saturday after the high school's prom.

The girl's mother was at the scene of the crash Monday, where a memorial has continued to grow.

"Lindsey is the person that would light up a room. She was. People just loved her," her mother said. "She liked to make people happy, and smile -- she has the heart of gold."

One student in the stands during Monday's vigil said it's just a devastating thing.

"A girl, just having fun, then this happens," the student said.

Strangers all feel the pain of losing someone so young and so loved.

The 17-year-old's father Tony said she was generous to a fault, kind, and caring -- the perfect daughter.

"I just want to thank everybody," he said Monday. "I miss my baby."

Those in attendance walked out as they walked in after a roughly 30 minute service. Brice said they all miss Lindsey Rotuno, but left with a little hope.

"It made me feel a little hopeful that maybe, one day, we will be able to see her again," he said.

The driver of the car was the teen's boyfriend, Chase Johnson, who is 18. The couple had attended prom and were headed west on Route 82 when Johnson failed to stop at a dead end. There are no skid marks leading to the pole, indicating that there was no effort to hit the brakes.

The State Highway Patrol continues to investigate.

