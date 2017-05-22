New guidelines recommend less fruit juice for children, big changes for babies

The American Academy of Pediatrics is out with new recommendations concerning kids and juice.

The main concern for children is getting the right nutrients and not too much sugar.

Marina McLeod isn't fooled by the label "juice" at the grocery store.

“A lot of those juices are 20 percent juice, five percent juice and the rest of its just sugar fillers,” she said.

The mom of two says she always watches what her children drink.

“We try to give them mostly natural juices, so as little added sugars and additives as possible. If it's sugar free, even better,” she said.

She’s on the right track. The American Academy of Pediatrics warns too much juice can lead to obesity in children and they could miss out on other nutrients.

The new guidelines suggest children one to three years old should limit juice to four ounces a day. Kids four to six years old should have no more than six ounces, and ages seven through 18 should get eight ounces per day at the most.

The American Academy of Pediatrics also recommends parents skip the fruit juice during a baby's first year. They say breast milk or infant formula should be the only nutrients babies are fed until they're six months old.

And after six months, they can have fruit, but no juice yet.

“Because breast milk and formula has so many nutrients and protein that juice doesn't, so it's a big concern that can lead to could lead to malnutrition, obesity,” said Dr. Preeti Parikh, the American Academy of Pediatrics spokesperson.

Sugary fruit drinks and snacks can also lead to tooth decay in children.

Experts recommend watching your child's use of sippy cups.

You don't want them sipping on them all day, because that can lead to cavities.

