Game 4 preview: How much momentum do the Boston Celtics have?

(AP Photo/Tony Dejak). Cleveland Cavaliers' LeBron James (23) goes up for a rebound against Boston Celtics' Al Horford (42), from Dominican Republic, and Tyler Zeller (44) during the first half of Game 3 of the NBA basketball Eastern Conference finals.

Here are five things to watch for Game 4 against Boston.

LeBron.

This is the easy one. Think he's gonna follow up that clunker with another one? The guy hasn't had a bad game in the playoffs since he was in Miami. He was due to have one. Just one. James is averaging 24.8 points, 8.4 rebounds and 6.4 assists in the nine playoff games following losses where he scored 15 points or less.

Four quarters.

Can they play four? In Game 3 they reverted back to their old ways we saw against Indiana and the regular season. You'd think Sunday night was a wake up call to not let it happen again, but we won't know until we see them play with a big lead again.

Marcus Smart.

He picked up where Isaiah Thomas left off, scoring 27 to pace the Boston attack. The odds of him doing that again are probably as slim as LeBron having two bad games in a row. The Cavaliers will likely make him a bigger priority than they did on Sunday night.

Momentum.

Boston feels like they have it right now and are eying a Game 5 on their home floor. If they actually find a way to win Game 4, they're going home with a head of steam.

Jonas Jerebko.

Raise your hand if you though this guy would be a big part of any game in this series. If your hand is up, put it down, stop lying to me. The guy seemed to trying to play the role of the heel, the villain in the wrestling ring. He was pushing guys, he was mouthy, he hit a big shot in the end. Here's hoping the Cavaliers remind Jonas Jerebko that he's Jonas Jerebko.

