Shock, grief expressed on social media after at least 22 killed in Manchester explosion

Manchester police are saying at least 22 people were killed during Monday night's attack at an Ariana Grande concert. Officials also say more than 50 people were treated at six England hospitals.

The explosion came just after the concert ended. The attack is being treated as a terror incident, according to officials.

Ariana Grande took to Twitter immediately following word of the explosion.

broken.

from the bottom of my heart, i am so so sorry. i don't have words. — Ariana Grande (@ArianaGrande) May 23, 2017

A pair of brothers from the Strongsville area are backup dancers for Grande. Their family shared on Facebook that Brian and Scott Nicholson are safe after the deadly incident.

Local leaders also took to social media to express their condolences.

Our prayers are with our great ally and the city of Manchester. — John Kasich (@JohnKasich) May 23, 2017

Horrific news out of Manchester. Thinking of everyone involved & grateful for the first responders on the scene. — Sherrod Brown (@SenSherrodBrown) May 23, 2017

Download the Cleveland 19 News app and First Alert Weather app.

Copyright 2017 WOIO. All rights reserved.