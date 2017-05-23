Funeral services announced for Midview student killed in after-prom crash

Funeral services for the 17-year-old high school student that was killed this past weekend in a horrific crash have been announced for later this week.

Lindsey Rotuno died after the car she was a passenger in struck a utility pole in Eaton Township on Saturday after she attended her prom at Midview High School.

Visitation will be held on Thursday at 3:30 p.m. at Midview High School's gymnasium. Funeral services will take place on Friday, beginning at 10:30 a.m. at the high school. Following the services, she will be buried at Brookdale Cemetery in Elyria.

The girl's mother said, "Lindsey is the person that would light up a room. She was. People just loved her. She liked to make people happy, and smile -- she has the heart of gold."

On Monday, nearly 1,000 students, faculty members, and family attended a vigil at the high school. At the scene of the crash, a memorial for the 11th grader is still growing.

