Former Catholic Charities employee sentenced for stealing more than $32k from organization

A former Catholic Charities employee is scheduled for sentencing Tuesday morning in a Cleveland courtroom.

Sandra Ortegon, a former officer manager for Catholic Charities, was convicted of stealing more than $32,000 from the organization. Charges include grand theft after she admitted to stealing $32,886 between 2013 and 2016.

