Attorney for Aliza Sherman sentenced on falsification during murder investigation

The attorney for Aliza Sherman, who was murdered in 2013, is scheduled for sentencing Tuesday morning in a Cleveland courtroom. Gregory Moore is facing charges of falsification during the investigation of Sherman's death.

Moore was representing the Beachwood nurse during her divorce process when she was stabbed to death outside of Moore's office in March 2013. During the investigation, police discovered that Moore sent text messages before and after Sherman's murder. The messages to Sherman indicated that Moore was in his office at the time of the murder, but phone records, electronic key card records, and witness statements conflicted with Moore's claims.

Moore pleaded guilty to misdemeanor falsification.

Four years later, there have still be no arrests for Sherman's murderer. Cleveland police recently increased the reward to $100,000 for information leading to an arrest and prosecution of a suspect.

