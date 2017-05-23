The Watering Hole at Monsoon Lagoon ~ Half Price Tickets on Sale Now!

THE WATERING HOLE AT MONSOON LAGOON HAS IT ALL!!!

Where else can you swim all day, go down massive slides, float on a lazy river, race go-carts, play putt-putt AND feed zebras and giraffes in a Safari Park? This family owned business in Ottawa County is a unique and affordable adventure for all ages! The Watering Hole at Monsoon Lagoon is located approximately an hour and twenty minutes from Cleveland in Marblehead, Ohio near the famous Lake Erie Islands.





BUY MONDAY – THURSDAY DAILY MEGA TICKETS FOR HALF PRICE

This pass includes: Water Park, 3 Story Slide Towers, Lazy River, Kids Tree House with 4 Slides, Kiddie Pool, Go Carts, Bumper Boats, Mini Golf, Arcade and Zoo/feed not included.

Restrictions

Deal valid for tickets to Watering Hole at Monsoon lagoon

Choose from two pricing options 4 Daily Mega Tickets, a $140 value 2 Daily Mega Tickets, a $70 value

Participant must meet ride height requirements and follow all safety rules

Offer valid Monday- Thursday only

No cash refunds

No cash or credit back on unused amounts

Tax and gratuity are not included

Valid for 2017 season only

Tickets will expire on 08.31.17

Purchase Agreement

Your tickets will be mailed within 7-10 days

All sales final, no refunds or exchanges for unused vouchers or missed events

Tickets not redeemable for cash

Cleveland 19 Just Pay Half & incentRev are not responsible for closed establishments

Location:

Watering Hole @ Monsoon Lagoon - Port Clinton

1530 S. Danbury Rd

Port Clinton, OH 43452

