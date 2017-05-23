The Watering Hole at Monsoon Lagoon ~ Half Price Tickets on Sale - Cleveland 19 News Cleveland, OH

The Watering Hole at Monsoon Lagoon ~ Half Price Tickets on Sale Now!

THE WATERING HOLE AT MONSOON LAGOON HAS IT ALL!!! 

Where else can you swim all day, go down massive slides, float on a lazy river, race go-carts, play putt-putt AND feed zebras and giraffes in a Safari Park? This family owned business in Ottawa County is a unique and affordable adventure for all ages! The Watering Hole at Monsoon Lagoon is located approximately an hour and twenty minutes from Cleveland in Marblehead, Ohio near the famous Lake Erie Islands.



BUY MONDAY – THURSDAY DAILY MEGA TICKETS FOR HALF PRICE 

This pass includes: Water Park, 3 Story Slide Towers, Lazy River, Kids Tree House with 4 Slides, Kiddie Pool, Go Carts, Bumper Boats, Mini Golf, Arcade and Zoo/feed not included.

Click Here to Purchase Daily Mega Tickets Now.

Please see website for hours of operation and height requirements.

http://wateringholeatmonsoon.com

Restrictions

  • Deal valid for tickets to Watering Hole at Monsoon lagoon
  • Choose from two pricing options
    • 4 Daily Mega Tickets, a $140 value
    • 2 Daily Mega Tickets, a $70 value
  • Participant must meet ride height requirements and follow all safety rules
  • Offer valid Monday- Thursday only
  • No cash refunds
  • No cash or credit back on unused amounts
  • Tax and gratuity are not included
  • Valid for 2017 season only
  • Tickets will expire on 08.31.17

Purchase Agreement

  • Your tickets will be mailed within 7-10 days
  • All sales final, no refunds or exchanges for unused vouchers or missed events
  • Tickets not redeemable for cash
  • Cleveland 19 Just Pay Half & incentRev are not responsible for closed establishments

Location:

Watering Hole @ Monsoon Lagoon - Port Clinton

Watering Hole @ Monsoon Lagoon - Port Clinton

1530 S. Danbury Rd
Port Clinton, OH 43452

Website

Map

Powered by Frankly