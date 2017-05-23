The Watering Hole at Monsoon Lagoon ~ Half Price Tickets on Sale Now!

THE WATERING HOLE AT MONSOON LAGOON HAS IT ALL!!!
Where else can you swim all day, go down massive slides, float on a lazy river, race go-carts, play putt-putt AND feed zebras and giraffes in a Safari Park? This family owned business in Ottawa County is a unique and affordable adventure for all ages! The Watering Hole at Monsoon Lagoon is located approximately an hour and twenty minutes from Cleveland in Marblehead, Ohio near the famous Lake Erie Islands.
BUY MONDAY – THURSDAY DAILY MEGA TICKETS FOR HALF PRICE
This pass includes: Water Park, 3 Story Slide Towers, Lazy River, Kids Tree House with 4 Slides, Kiddie Pool, Go Carts, Bumper Boats, Mini Golf, Arcade and Zoo/feed not included.
Click Here to Purchase Daily Mega Tickets Now.
Please see website for hours of operation and height requirements.
http://wateringholeatmonsoon.com
