70-year-old Cleveland Heights swimmer inspiring others

Don't say age can stop you from working out. Cleveland 19 caught up with 70-year-old Cheyenne Toole, of Cleveland Heights, who is trying to raise money for her trip to the National Senior Games in Birmingham, Ala. The games run June 1 through June 15.

Toole has been competing in the Senior Games in Westerville the last two years and has won several medals. She's competing in the Freestyle Event in the 70-74 division.

Toole hopes her love for swimming will help encourage others to realize you can still workout even in your golden years.

There is a GoFundMe account to help pay for expenses like airfare, hotel and 10 days of competition fees.

