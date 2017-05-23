Bella & Boss need a Furever home: Cleveland APL Pet of the Week

The Cleveland Animal Protective League has teamed up with Cleveland 19's Chief Meteorologist Jason Nicholas to find a home for one special dog every Tuesday.

Watch the segment in the 4 p.m. newscast every Tuesday on Cleveland 19 News and like the Cleveland 19 News Facebook page for live videos with the dog every Tuesday.

Bella is a very sweet, 6-year-old pit bull mix who came to the Cleveland APL because her owner was evicted and had no place to take her or her companion Boss. Both dogs are now with the APL and looking for a new home (while it would be wonderful, they do not have to be adopted together).

Both dogs are described as very friendly with people and kids; they are house trained and crate trained and playful.

Upcoming Events:

Wednesday, May 31: Justice Fur All, across from the Justice Center at Lakeside and W. 3rd, 11 am to 1 pm. Dog & cat adoptions

Saturday, June 3: Southpark Mall in Strongsville, 11 am – 3 pm. We’re here on the first Saturday of every month with adoptable dogs and cats. You can usually find us in Center Court, but the location may occasionally vary.

A list of adoptable pets at the Cleveland APL is always available to view on the organization's website.

Location

1729 Willey Ave.

Cleveland, Ohio 44113

Hours

Monday-Friday: 11 a.m. to 6:30 p.m.

Saturday: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Sunday: Noon to 4 p.m.

The shelter is closed on New Year’s Day, Easter Sunday, Memorial Day, Fourth of July, Labor Day, Thanksgiving Day and Christmas Day.

Those who would like to make a donation to the Cleveland APL can click here.

Last week's dog, Mister Jones, is still available for adoption.

The segment is sponsored by the Northeast Ohio Regional Sewer District's PUP (pick up poop) program:

Did you know dog droppings can impact our groundwater, streams, and lake? When it rains, bacteria from doggie doo can soak into groundwater, or be carried by rainwater to storm sewers which carry the flow to nearby streams. In both cases, the water is not treated at a wastewater treatment plant, and that's not good for the environment.

Download the Cleveland 19 News app and First Alert Weather app.

Copyright 2017 WOIO. All rights reserved.