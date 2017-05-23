Princess the German Spitz needs a Furever home: Cleveland APL Pet of the Week

The Cleveland Animal Protective League has teamed up with Cleveland 19's Chief Meteorologist Jason Nicholas to find a home for one special dog every Tuesday.

Princess is a 12-year-old German Spitz. She is available for adoption for $125.

She had some medical concerns when she arrived at the APL, but the organization said they were treated and now the senior pup is looking for a quiet home to retire to.

Cat Yoga – Sunday, May 28, 2017, 12:30 p.m.

For a $15 donation, participants can join the Cleveland APL for the “mewest” trend as we host Cat Yoga with the help of yoga instructor, Jennifer, from Jennifer Lenhart Yoga. Taking place in the shelter’s community room, participants can plan to be here for more than just yoga — because animals make really terrible fellow yoga students. Register here.

A list of adoptable pets at the Cleveland APL is always available to view on the organization's website.

Location

1729 Willey Ave.

Cleveland, Ohio 44113

Hours

Monday-Friday: 11 a.m. to 6:30 p.m.

Saturday: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Sunday: Noon to 4 p.m.

The shelter is closed on New Year’s Day, Easter Sunday, Memorial Day, Fourth of July, Labor Day, Thanksgiving Day and Christmas Day.

Last week's dog, Mister Jones, is still available for adoption.

The segment is sponsored by the Northeast Ohio Regional Sewer District's PUP (pick up poop) program:

Did you know dog droppings can impact our groundwater, streams, and lake? When it rains, bacteria from doggie doo can soak into groundwater, or be carried by rainwater to storm sewers which carry the flow to nearby streams. In both cases, the water is not treated at a wastewater treatment plant, and that's not good for the environment.

