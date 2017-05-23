The science behind spectacular sunrises and sunsets in Northeast Ohio

CLEVELAND, OH -- The seasons, clouds and the angle of the sun all play a very important part in creating a jaw-dropping sunrise or sunset in the Cleveland area.
We've been flooded with some pretty incredible viewer photos lately. (Check out the photos in the comments.)
So, why are some sunrises/sunsets so awe-inspiring? There are a few factors that may play a part, depending on the day.
While we certainly get our fair share of beautiful weather photos in the summer, many of our winter sunrises/sunsets are just incredible. That's because in the colder months, we're often brushed by cold, dry, and most importantly, clean Canadian air masses. According to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, that clean air is the "main ingredient" of a brilliant sunrise or sunset. Clean air provides more radiant color.
Clouds also work to enhance the appearance of the rising and setting sun. Clouds snatch the sun's rays and they reflect them toward the ground. That seems to have been the case with Sunday night's sunset pictured in this story.
This morning's sunrise was also a real stunner. You can thank the high level clouds we've got around this morning.
In the winter months, the sun hangs closer to the horizon. Sunrises and sunsets last a little, giving you more time to enjoy the view.
I don't know about you but there's nothing quite like grabbing a cup of hot coffee, stepping outside, and enjoying a beautiful sunrise.
Download the Cleveland 19 News app and First Alert Weather app.
Copyright 2017 WOIO. All rights reserved.
All in one day: 6th Ward Councilwoman Mamie Mitchell's resigned, chose Blaine Griffin as her successor, he was unanimously recommended by City Council to fill her seat and sworn in as the new representative.More >>
All in one day: 6th Ward Councilwoman Mamie Mitchell's resigned, chose Blaine Griffin as her successor, he was unanimously recommended by City Council to fill her seat and sworn in as the new representative.More >>
Consumer Reports releases its top 5 sunscreensMore >>
Consumer Reports releases its top 5 sunscreensMore >>
A video of students from Barberton High School getting pepper sprayed is being shared widely online, and many are asking questions about what happened.More >>
A video of students from Barberton High School getting pepper sprayed is being shared widely online, and many are asking questions about what happened.More >>
A Mayfield business repaired a weathered memorial for a Bay Village girl killed almost 30 years ago, free of charge.More >>
A Mayfield business repaired a weathered memorial for a Bay Village girl killed almost 30 years ago, free of charge.More >>
Deadly early morning fire in Akron.More >>
Deadly early morning fire in Akron.More >>
News and weather apps for iPhone, Android, Blackberry and tablets.More >>