State, local officials to update Akron fatal fire investigation

State and local officials are planning to hold a press conference Tuesday afternoon to provide an update to the fatal fire investigation in Akron.

Akron Mayor Dan Horrigan, Interim State Fire Marshal Jeff Hussey, and officials from the Akron police and fire departments will be on hand at the press conference.

The May 15 house fire on Fultz Street killed seven people. The Summit County Medical Examiner identified the victims as:

Angela Boggs, 38-year-old female

Dennis Huggins, 35-year-old male

Jared Boggs, 14-year-old male

Daisia Huggins, 6-year-old female

Kyle Huggins, 5-year-old male

Alivia Huggins, 3-year-old female

Cameron Huggins, 16-month-old male

The Ohio State Fire Marshal says the cause of the fire is still under investigation.

