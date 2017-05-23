Stanley Ford: Man charged in deadly Akron fire, denied involvement to Cleveland 19

Eight days after the fatal Fultz Street fire in Akron, state and local officials announced the arrest of 58-year-old Stanley Ford.

Officials made the announcement at a news conference Tuesday, after determining the cause of the fire was arson.

Ford has been charged with one count of aggravated arson and seven counts of aggravated murder. He's scheduled to be arraigned in court Wednesday.

Cleveland 19 first ran into Ford on May 18, three days after the fire. Law enforcement, the State Fire Marshal, and a K-9 were checking two homes owned by Ford and his family near the intersection of Hillcrest Street and Fultz Street. After the search, Ford told reporter Paul Orlousky "they are trying to associate me with this fire, that I know nothing about." Evidence taken from the homes included clothes, shoes and gas cans.

The May 15 house fire on Fultz Street killed seven people. Angela Boggs, 38 and her boyfriend 35-year-old Dennis Huggins. Angela's five children were also killed: Jared Boggs, 14, Daisia Huggins, 6, Kyle Huggins, 5, Alivia Huggins, 3 and 16-month-old Cameron Huggins.

"This is a devastating tragedy for our community," Akron Mayor Dan Horrigan said. "The safety of our residents is my top priority, and I vow to do everything in my power to ensure that justice is achieved for these victims and their families."

"The loss of life can never be replaced, but through the collaboration of state and local officials, we can bring to just ice the man responsible for this horrific incident," Interim State Fire Marshal Jeff A. Hussey. "We will continue working with all agencies involved to see this case through until the end."

The Ohio State Fire Marshal says the cause of the fire is arson, but the incident remains under investigation.

Anyone with additional information relating to this fire is encouraged to call the State Fire Marshal’s Fire & Explosion Investigation Bureau tip line at 800-589-2728.

