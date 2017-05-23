ALERT: Police search for little girl who was kidnapped by her mother

Police are asking for the public's help to find 4-year-old Amiri Beasley. She was reportedly kidnapped/abducted at 11:15 a.m. by her biological mother, Brooke Beasley, who does not have custody of her.

Amiri is autistic and legally blind.

Police are asking that the community and surrounding areas be on the look out for this missing child and suspect vehicle.

Amiri Michelle Nate' Beasley is biracial with brown hair and brown eyes. She is 3'0" and weighs 40 pounds.

Police believe they are traveling in a black Chevy Equinox with license plate number FKC4921.

If you have any information regarding this missing child or suspect vehicle please call the Perry Township Police Department 330-478-5121.

Download the Cleveland 19 News app and First Alert Weather app.

Copyright 2017 WOIO. All rights reserved.