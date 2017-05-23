Police arrest, charge 4 in 13-year-old's kidnapping, death

Pennsylvania State Police say they took a 46-year-old Ashtabula man into custody late Thursday night in connection with the kidnapping and death of a 13-year-old girl.

Convicted sex offender questioned by police in connection with death of Ashtabula teen

Documents filed to obtain a search warrant for John Bove, the man suspected of killing a 13-year-old in Ashtabula, indicate he said something had gone wrong before he shot the teen.

Ashtabula teen was shot and killed by family friend, documents indicate

Documents filed to obtain a search warrant for John Bove, the man suspected of killing a 13-year-old in Ashtabula, indicate he said something had gone wrong before he shot the teen.

Ashtabula police have arrested and charged four people in connection with the kidnapping and shooting death of 13-year-old Kara Zdancziewski.

John Bove has been charged with aggravated murder and kidnapping. Police say after the 46-year-old registered sex offender killed the teen, left her body in a car that got stuck in the mud, stole another car, and went to Sharon to spend the night with a woman.

While at the woman's house, police said Bove he told her some disturbing details. She reported that information to police the next day.

While searching for Bove, police spotted him driving the stolen vehicle. Bove tried to run but was eventually taken into custody in western Pennsylvania.

Debra Ann Bove, 47, is charged with tampering with evidence. Malachi D. Schultz, 20, and Stanley Wilfong, III, 56, are both charged obstructing justice and tampering with evidence.

Zdancziewski and her family lived in Ashtabula at Beatitudes House -- transitional housing for people down on their luck. Authorities believe Bove was a family friend, someone they trusted.

Bove remains in custody in Mercer County, PA. He will be extradited to Ohio. Debra Bove, Schultz, Wilfong are all being held in the Ashtabula City Jail.

