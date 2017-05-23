Expert expects extra security at 'Q' after attack in Manchester

A security expert says there will be extra rings of security around The Q on Tuesday in light of the attack in Manchester.

Kimberly Schimmel, a Kent State professor, says Cleveland police, Cavs security, and NBA security will work together to form layers of security at Game 4.

“Try to make sure you can protect against anything happening," she said. "If you can have a ring of steel, at least on the ground, you can control who comes in and out of that."

She also said that for the most part security hasn't changed since Sept. 11, 2001, people are just more aware of it now.

The Cavs will be one win away from the NBA Finals if they take care of business against the Celtics in Game 4.

