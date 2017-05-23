Copy-Elyria High School lockdown lifted

Elyria High School was put on lockdown Monday afternoon. Officials say there was possibly a person with a gun on school grounds.

Superintendent Dr. Thomas Jama said around noon a call came into 9-1-1 that said there was a threat inside the building. Officers responded to the scene and the building was placed in lockdown. Around 1:30 p.m., the scene was secured and students were being dismissed room by room.

No word if any weapons were found.

"Around noon, first responders received a call that threatened the safety at EHS," a release from school officials stated.

The lockdown was lifted Monday evening around 5 p.m. All evening activities are on as scheduled, including the Eastern Heights concert, school officials said.

